Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 17.45 N/A -1.00 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.46 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.63 beta means BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 63.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vaxart Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.75 is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 285.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 40.2%. About 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.4% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.