Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 26.66 N/A -1.00 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.64 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.02. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 394.60% and an $13.75 consensus price target. On the other hand, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 26.14% and its consensus price target is $18. The results provided earlier shows that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.