Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 -0.11 75.68M -1.00 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,586,996,650.03% -223.3% -71.7% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,168,998,445.48% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk & Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.02 beta. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.7% and 8%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has 1.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.