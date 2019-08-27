Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 26.94 N/A -1.00 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk and Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 102.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.75, while its potential upside is 389.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares. 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Teligent Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.