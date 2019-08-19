Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

Both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 24.83 N/A -1.00 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Demonstrates BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.9 Current Ratio and a 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$13.75 is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 430.89%. Competitively the consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 75.66% upside. The data provided earlier shows that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

The shares of both BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 34.5% respectively. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.