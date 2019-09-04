Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s results

Since BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 28.10 N/A -1.00 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.66 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.75 is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 367.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.7% and 9.7%. Insiders owned 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.