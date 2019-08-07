Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 13.59 N/A -1.00 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$13.75 is BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 394.60%. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 108.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Prevail Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.