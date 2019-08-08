Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s results

We are contrasting BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 13.69 N/A -1.00 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 26706.95 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, ObsEva SA has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. ObsEva SA is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ObsEva SA are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 391.07% for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $13.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ObsEva SA has 14.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ObsEva SA.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.