Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 27.13 N/A -1.00 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.6 Current Ratio and a 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 385.87% for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $13.75. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 consensus target price and a 66.67% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.