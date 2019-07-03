Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s and Its Rivals results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 93.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.30% -71.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

$13.75 is the average price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 283.01%. The potential upside of the rivals is 131.90%. Based on the data shown earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.