Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 26.37 N/A -1.00 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 60.74 N/A -0.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.75, and a 367.69% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.7% and 14.8%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 46.55% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance while Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance.

Entera Bio Ltd. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.