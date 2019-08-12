Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 27.12 N/A -1.00 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.43 N/A -1.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 385.87% upside potential and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.7% and 25.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.