Reviewing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)’s results

Both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 1.54 N/A -0.28 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 71.67

In table 1 we can see Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while TPG Pace Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.