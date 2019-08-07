Reviewing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)’s results

Both Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|1.54
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|71.67
In table 1 we can see Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.1% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while TPG Pace Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
