Reviewing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s results

Since Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|0.00
|6.27M
|-0.28
|0.00
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|17.60M
|0.09
|109.89
Table 1 highlights Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|98,895,899.05%
|0%
|0%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|171,875,000.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 67.93%. Insiders owned roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.2%
|0.79%
|1.79%
|4.82%
|0%
|3.44%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has 3.44% stronger performance.
Summary
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.
