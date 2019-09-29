Reviewing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s results

Since Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 0.00 6.27M -0.28 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 17.60M 0.09 109.89

Table 1 highlights Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 98,895,899.05% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 171,875,000.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 67.93%. Insiders owned roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has 3.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.