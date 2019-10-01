Reviewing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|6
|0.00
|6.27M
|-0.28
|0.00
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|98,895,899.05%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 39.52%. 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance while Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 3.15% stronger performance.
Summary
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
