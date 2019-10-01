Reviewing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 6 0.00 6.27M -0.28 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 98,895,899.05% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 39.52%. 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has -40.12% weaker performance while Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 3.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.