Reviewing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

We are comparing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|5
|1.49
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Its rival Boxwood Merger Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 59.7%. Insiders held roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-2.74%
|13.77%
|33.4%
|-40%
|0%
|-40.12%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Boxwood Merger Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.