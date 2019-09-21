Reviewing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

We are comparing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 5 1.49 N/A -0.28 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Its rival Boxwood Merger Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 59.7%. Insiders held roughly 72.76% of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -2.74% 13.77% 33.4% -40% 0% -40.12% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Boxwood Merger Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.