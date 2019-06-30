Reviewing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s results

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 7 1.34 N/A -0.22 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a Current Ratio of 11.7 and a Quick Ratio of 11.7. Competitively, Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.5% and 25.2%. 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. -10.63% -11.91% -57.44% -55.86% 0% -57.4% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.1% 0.39% 0% 0% 0% 2.3%

For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Andina Acquisition Corp. III had bullish trend.

Summary

Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.