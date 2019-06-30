Reviewing Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s results

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BIOX) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|7
|1.34
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a Current Ratio of 11.7 and a Quick Ratio of 11.7. Competitively, Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.5% and 25.2%. 72.76% are Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
|-10.63%
|-11.91%
|-57.44%
|-55.86%
|0%
|-57.4%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.1%
|0.39%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.3%
For the past year Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. had bearish trend while Andina Acquisition Corp. III had bullish trend.
Summary
Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats on 3 of the 5 factors Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.
