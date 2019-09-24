Reviewing Biocept Inc. (BIOC)’s and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s results

Since Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. 1 5.16 N/A -7.15 0.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 278 4.68 N/A 8.82 31.47

In table 1 we can see Biocept Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.92 beta means Biocept Inc.’s volatility is 92.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biocept Inc. Its rival Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. Biocept Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Biocept Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 248.88% for Biocept Inc. with average target price of $3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $309.8 average target price and a 6.66% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Biocept Inc. looks more robust than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Biocept Inc. shares and 91.6% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares. Biocept Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.23%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. -3.7% -7.26% 0.43% 13.31% 20.35% 24.08%

For the past year Biocept Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Biocept Inc.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. Its Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. Its Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories. Its Specialty Diagnostics segment offers liquid, ready-to-use, and lyophilized immunodiagnostic reagent kits, as well as calibrators, controls, and calibration verification fluids; blood-test systems to support clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergy, asthma, and autoimmune diseases; dehydrated and prepared culture media, collection and transport systems, instrumentation, and consumables; products for cancer diagnosis and medical research in histology, cytology, and hematology; and human leukocyte antigen typing and testing for organ transplant market. This segment serves healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial, and food safety laboratories. Its Laboratory Products and Services segment offers controlled temperature technology products; sample preparation and preservation equipment; centrifugation products and biological safety cabinets; water analysis instruments and laboratory equipment; laboratory consumables; chemicals; and research and safety market channel, and biopharma services. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.