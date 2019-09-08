Reviewing Biocept Inc. (BIOC)’s and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s results

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept Inc. 1 5.25 N/A -7.15 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.36 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Biocept Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Biocept Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186% DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.5% -173.1%

Volatility and Risk

Biocept Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Competitively, DarioHealth Corp.’s beta is -0.67 which is 167.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biocept Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival DarioHealth Corp. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Biocept Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Biocept Inc. and DarioHealth Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Biocept Inc. has an average price target of $3, and a 242.94% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of DarioHealth Corp. is $1.5, which is potential 272.21% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, DarioHealth Corp. is looking more favorable than Biocept Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Biocept Inc. shares and 16.8% of DarioHealth Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.23% of Biocept Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.4% of DarioHealth Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43% DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39%

For the past year Biocept Inc. had bullish trend while DarioHealth Corp. had bearish trend.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.