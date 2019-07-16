Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s results

Since Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 192 11.35 N/A 3.10 63.51 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 17.13 N/A -4.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bio-Techne Corporation and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Risk & Volatility

Bio-Techne Corporation’s current beta is 1.24 and it happens to be 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.76 beta which makes it 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s consensus price target is $250, while its potential upside is 18.73%. Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 185.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that Theravance Biopharma Inc. looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bio-Techne Corporation and Theravance Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 86.4%. Insiders held 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Competitively, Theravance Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Theravance Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.