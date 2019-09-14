Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.66 N/A 3.10 67.86 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.63 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bio-Techne Corporation and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.16 beta means Bio-Techne Corporation’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target is $270, while its potential upside is 34.36%. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,358.11%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Techne Corporation and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 39.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -69.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.