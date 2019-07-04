Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 188 11.80 N/A 3.10 63.51 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 13.47 N/A -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bio-Techne Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bio-Techne Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$226.67 is Bio-Techne Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.59%. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 12.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.38%. Competitively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has weaker performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.