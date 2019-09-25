Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 201 10.66 N/A 3.10 67.86 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 9.28 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bio-Techne Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bio-Techne Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation has a consensus price target of $270, and a 34.37% upside potential. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $50, with potential upside of 61.76%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Principia Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Techne Corporation and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 97.3% respectively. About 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Principia Biopharma Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.