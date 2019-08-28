Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.19 N/A 3.10 67.86 Personalis Inc. 21 11.02 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bio-Techne Corporation and Personalis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Personalis Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Bio-Techne Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bio-Techne Corporation and Personalis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Bio-Techne Corporation is $250, with potential upside of 32.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Personalis Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.