Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.16 N/A 3.10 67.86 Personalis Inc. 21 11.08 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bio-Techne Corporation and Personalis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Personalis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential is 30.50% at a $250 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Comparatively, Personalis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Personalis Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.