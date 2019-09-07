Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 9.98 N/A 3.10 67.86 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 40.22 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bio-Techne Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bio-Techne Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Morphic Holding Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Bio-Techne Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 43.48% for Bio-Techne Corporation with consensus target price of $270. Competitively Morphic Holding Inc. has an average target price of $32, with potential upside of 48.63%. Based on the results shown earlier, Morphic Holding Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bio-Techne Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.5% and 49.9%. About 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Morphic Holding Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.