Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 9.97 N/A 3.10 67.86 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bio-Techne Corporation and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bio-Techne Corporation and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.3 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation. Its rival Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation has a 43.59% upside potential and an average price target of $270. On the other hand, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 168.47% and its average price target is $27.33. The results provided earlier shows that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bio-Techne Corporation and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has stronger performance than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.