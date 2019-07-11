Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s results

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 190 11.60 N/A 3.10 63.51 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Bio-Techne Corporation and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 6.42% and an $226.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend while Immuron Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Immuron Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.