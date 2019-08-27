Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.25 N/A 3.10 67.86 Geron Corporation 2 372.53 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bio-Techne Corporation and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bio-Techne Corporation and Geron Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Bio-Techne Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Bio-Techne Corporation and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation’s upside potential is 31.52% at a $250 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Geron Corporation is $3.5, which is potential 153.62% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Geron Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.