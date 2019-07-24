Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

We are comparing Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 194 11.27 N/A 3.10 63.51 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.35 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bio-Techne Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bio-Techne Corporation and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.62% for Bio-Techne Corporation with consensus price target of $250.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.3% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was more bullish than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.