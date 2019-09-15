Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.66 N/A 3.10 67.86 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.40 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bio-Techne Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Bio-Techne Corporation is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta and it is 182.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bio-Techne Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$270 is Bio-Techne Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bio-Techne Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.5% and 8.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.