Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 194 3.71 37.86M 3.10 67.86 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 7.62M -4.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bio-Techne Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 19,500,386.30% 11% 6.8% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 76,969,696.97% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Bio-Techne Corporation and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.83% for Bio-Techne Corporation with average price target of $270.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.