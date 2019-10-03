Reviewing Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Both Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Techne Corporation 194 3.71 37.86M 3.10 67.86 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 34 -0.77 105.12M -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bio-Techne Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 shows Bio-Techne Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Techne Corporation 19,514,458.02% 11% 6.8% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 309,997,051.02% -79.7% -68.1%

A 1.16 beta means Bio-Techne Corporation’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.81 beta is the reason why it is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

4.3 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Techne Corporation. Its rival ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$270 is Bio-Techne Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 37.17%. On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 29.24% and its average price target is $49.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Bio-Techne Corporation is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Roughly 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Bio-Techne Corporation was less bullish than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.