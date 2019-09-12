Reviewing Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO)’s and Its Peers results

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 79% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 12.50% 9.00% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. N/A 309 18.38 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 2.24 2.76

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. presently has an average price target of $370, suggesting a potential upside of 13.35%. The potential upside of the peers is 64.65%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -2.65% -0.13% 6% 28.54% 3.54% 35.6% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has weaker performance than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are 4.6 and 3.2. Competitively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s rivals have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.2 shows that Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.