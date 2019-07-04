Reviewing Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO-B)’s and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD)’s results

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 281 4.09 N/A 12.10 24.34 Psychemedics Corporation 14 1.32 N/A 0.71 14.62

In table 1 we can see Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Psychemedics Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 21.4% 15.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 56.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of Psychemedics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04% Psychemedics Corporation -0.1% -27.65% -44.47% -42.9% -48.27% -34.22%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend while Psychemedics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Psychemedics Corporation.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.