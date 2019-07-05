Reviewing Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO-B)’s and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s results

This is a contrast between Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) and Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 281 4.09 N/A 12.10 24.34 Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 19.80 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. and Organovo Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -67.5% -61.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares and 40.2% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04% Organovo Holdings Inc. -5.01% -2.46% -9.85% -14.6% -37.19% 1.72%

For the past year Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Organovo Holdings Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Organovo Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.