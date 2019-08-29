Reviewing BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)’s and Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s results

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) have been rivals in the Security & Protection Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International Inc. 1 2.89 N/A -0.61 0.00 Universal Security Instruments Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BIO-key International Inc. and Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International Inc. 0.00% -74.1% -65.5% Universal Security Instruments Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -7.2%

Risk and Volatility

BIO-key International Inc.’s current beta is 2.12 and it happens to be 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BIO-key International Inc. are 2.1 and 1.6. Competitively, Universal Security Instruments Inc. has 1.3 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. BIO-key International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.8% of BIO-key International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.3% of Universal Security Instruments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are BIO-key International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.74% are Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIO-key International Inc. 4.03% 3.94% -3.01% -7.19% -38.86% 72% Universal Security Instruments Inc. 2.36% 6.56% -1.52% 7.44% -5.45% 22.64%

For the past year BIO-key International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Universal Security Instruments Inc.

Summary

Universal Security Instruments Inc. beats BIO-key International Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. It also sells third-party hardware components. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.