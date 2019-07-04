Reviewing BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)’s and Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s results

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS), both competing one another are Security & Protection Services companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International Inc. 1 4.74 N/A -0.78 0.00 Magal Security Systems Ltd. 5 1.22 N/A 0.13 40.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BIO-key International Inc. and Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International Inc. 0.00% -73.4% -66.1% Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0.00% 3.6% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

BIO-key International Inc. has a 2.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Magal Security Systems Ltd.’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BIO-key International Inc. are 3.4 and 2.6. Competitively, Magal Security Systems Ltd. has 2.9 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BIO-key International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.7% of BIO-key International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.8% of Magal Security Systems Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are BIO-key International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 47.9% of Magal Security Systems Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIO-key International Inc. 2.91% 16.35% -8.4% 0% -43.53% 74.67% Magal Security Systems Ltd. 0.4% -5.78% -1.75% -4.93% -4.17% 13.48%

For the past year BIO-key International Inc. has stronger performance than Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Summary

Magal Security Systems Ltd. beats BIO-key International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. It also sells third-party hardware components. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a robot that runs on an elevated rail along the perimeter of protected sites or border lines; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, seaports, prisons, industrial sites, retail organizations, banks, oil and gas facilities, athlete villages and stadiums, and municipalities from intrusion, terror, crime, sabotage or vandalism to infrastructure, assets, and personnel. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.