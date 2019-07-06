Reviewing BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of BIO-key International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.86% of all Security & Protection Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand BIO-key International Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 18.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has BIO-key International Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International Inc. 0.00% -73.40% -66.10% Industry Average 146.06% 69.09% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares BIO-key International Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 23.31M 15.96M 77.12

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for BIO-key International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.50 2.72

As a group, Security & Protection Services companies have a potential upside of 53.45%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BIO-key International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BIO-key International Inc. 2.91% 16.35% -8.4% 0% -43.53% 74.67% Industry Average 4.95% 12.03% 19.66% 26.29% 45.55% 35.99%

For the past year BIO-key International Inc. has stronger performance than BIO-key International Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

BIO-key International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, BIO-key International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.82 and has 2.26 Quick Ratio. BIO-key International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BIO-key International Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

BIO-key International Inc. has a beta of 2.08 and its 108.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BIO-key International Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.41 which is 40.82% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BIO-key International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. It also sells third-party hardware components. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.