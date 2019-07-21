Reviewing Bilibili Inc. (BILI)’s and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s results

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bilibili Inc. and Uxin Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -8.4% Uxin Limited 0.00% 600.5% -33.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bilibili Inc. and Uxin Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Uxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Bilibili Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 28.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bilibili Inc. and Uxin Limited are owned by institutional investors at 26.9% and 45% respectively. About 6.12% of Bilibili Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -9.39% -9.6% -14.67% 15.9% 28.67% 6.44% Uxin Limited -6.67% -21.97% -37.2% -56.57% 0% -51.03%

For the past year Bilibili Inc. had bullish trend while Uxin Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Bilibili Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Uxin Limited.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.