Reviewing Bilibili Inc. (BILI)’s and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s results

As Internet Information Providers companies, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bilibili Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -8.4% Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Bilibili Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Bilibili Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 20.26% upside potential. Qutoutiao Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 250.00% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Qutoutiao Inc. is looking more favorable than Bilibili Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bilibili Inc. and Qutoutiao Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.9% and 0.7%. Insiders held roughly 6.12% of Bilibili Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -9.39% -9.6% -14.67% 15.9% 28.67% 6.44% Qutoutiao Inc. -6.66% -32.61% -53.37% -1.17% 0% -7.24%

For the past year Bilibili Inc. has 6.44% stronger performance while Qutoutiao Inc. has -7.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Qutoutiao Inc. beats Bilibili Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.