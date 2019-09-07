Reviewing Bilibili Inc. (BILI)’s and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s results

Both Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Moxian Inc. 2 63.09 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bilibili Inc. and Moxian Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.6% Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bilibili Inc. and Moxian Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bilibili Inc.’s upside potential is 36.93% at a $19.8 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.8% of Bilibili Inc. shares and 0.08% of Moxian Inc. shares. Bilibili Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.12%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 56.13% of Moxian Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bilibili Inc. -4.11% -8.07% -15.03% -14.7% 30.72% 3.84% Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3%

For the past year Bilibili Inc. was less bullish than Moxian Inc.

Summary

Bilibili Inc. beats Moxian Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.