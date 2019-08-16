Reviewing Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH)’s and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s results

Since Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) and Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 119 0.40 N/A 14.31 6.35 Yum China Holdings Inc. 43 1.88 N/A 1.55 29.45

Table 1 demonstrates Biglari Holdings Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Yum China Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Biglari Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Yum China Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Biglari Holdings Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3% Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 12.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Biglari Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Yum China Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Biglari Holdings Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Yum China Holdings Inc. is $48.3, which is potential 13.38% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Biglari Holdings Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 82%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Biglari Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Yum China Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06% Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Yum China Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.