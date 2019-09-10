Reviewing Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH)’s and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s results

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 114 0.39 N/A 14.31 6.35 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 0.89 N/A 0.13 24.00

Table 1 highlights Biglari Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biglari Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1%

Volatility & Risk

Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biglari Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Biglari Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s potential upside is 40.35% and its consensus target price is $4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biglari Holdings Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 30.7%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.