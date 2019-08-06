Reviewing Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH)’s and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)’s results

We are contrasting Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) and Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 121 0.37 N/A 14.31 6.35 Nathan’s Famous Inc. 71 2.77 N/A 5.11 13.81

Table 1 demonstrates Biglari Holdings Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nathan’s Famous Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Biglari Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Biglari Holdings Inc. and Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3% Nathan’s Famous Inc. 0.00% -28.3% 24.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that Biglari Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s 80.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biglari Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Nathan’s Famous Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares and 41.8% of Nathan’s Famous Inc. shares. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nathan’s Famous Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06% Nathan’s Famous Inc. -5.54% -8.3% 3.84% 0.47% -28.06% 6.26%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Nathan’s Famous Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Nathan’s Famous Inc. beats Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

NathanÂ’s Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the name NathanÂ’s Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the NathanÂ’s Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other NathanÂ’s Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture NathanÂ’s Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supply of NathanÂ’s Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the NathanÂ’s Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sale of various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sale French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors dÂ’oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells NathanÂ’s products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur TreacherÂ’s brand fish fillets. As of March 26, 2017, its restaurant system consisted of 279 franchised units; and 5 company-owned units, including 1 seasonal unit located in 19 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.