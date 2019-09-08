Reviewing Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH)’s and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s results

Since Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 115 0.36 N/A 14.31 6.35 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.63 N/A 0.44 10.43

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Biglari Holdings Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Biglari Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Biglari Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Famous Dave’s of America Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Biglari Holdings Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Biglari Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biglari Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has 1.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biglari Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has an average target price of $9, with potential upside of 106.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares and 78.8% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. shares. Biglari Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. beats Biglari Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.