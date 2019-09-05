Reviewing Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH)’s and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)’s results

This is a contrast between Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 115 0.38 N/A 14.31 6.35 El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 12 0.88 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biglari Holdings Inc. and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Biglari Holdings Inc. and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3% El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.26 shows that Biglari Holdings Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Biglari Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Biglari Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Biglari Holdings Inc. and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $16.5, with potential upside of 56.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85% of Biglari Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.8% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Biglari Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06% El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. -4.65% -6.11% -24.94% -39.74% -15.54% -35.14%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. was less bearish than El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.

Summary

Biglari Holdings Inc. beats El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name in the United States. As of September 21, 2017, it had approximately 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.