Reviewing Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH-A)’s and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)’s results

We are comparing Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari Holdings Inc. 602 0.40 N/A 89.51 5.11 Restaurant Brands International Inc. 69 3.73 N/A 2.36 31.30

Table 1 highlights Biglari Holdings Inc. and Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Biglari Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Restaurant Brands International Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Biglari Holdings Inc. and Restaurant Brands International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 4 7 2.64

Competitively the average price target of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is $77.64, which is potential 2.77% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biglari Holdings Inc. and Restaurant Brands International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.98% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biglari Holdings Inc. -7.77% -13.86% -37.99% -25.08% -53.07% -22.24% Restaurant Brands International Inc. -0.94% 6.5% 12.98% 18.07% 17.23% 40.92%

For the past year Biglari Holdings Inc. has -22.24% weaker performance while Restaurant Brands International Inc. has 40.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International Inc. beats Biglari Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.