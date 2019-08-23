Reviewing Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA)’s and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s results

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 23.64%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94% Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18%

For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats Yatra Online Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.