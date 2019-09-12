Reviewing Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s results

Both Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.