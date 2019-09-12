Reviewing Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s results

Both Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.82%
|-0.38%
|3.24%
|7.25%
|0%
|2.94%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
For the past year Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.